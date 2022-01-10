Youngsters storm to cross country success at Campbell Park

The winning U13s team: Katie Webb (2nd), Olivia Chilton (1st) and Sophia Chapman (3rd) plus 5th placed Orla Enright

After early heavy rain, the conditions improved for the Buckinghamshire Cross Country Championships, hosted by the club at Campbell Park. Pride of place must go to Jackson Ryan for sorting out the courses and leading a small marshalling team to make sure everyone stayed on course.

There were individual titles for Olivia Chilton (F13), Maddie Pearce (F15), Daniel Southgate (M11), Harris Kentish (M17) and John Skelton (M70). There were team wins for the U13 Girls (pictured above), the U11 Boys and the U17 Men’s Team.

In the Senior Races, Imogen King (2nd) finished just ahead of Elle Roche (3rd), while first MMK home for the Senior Men was James Tuttle in third place.

Olivia Chilton won the under 13 girls 3000m race in a really tight finish clocking 8min32 just two seconds ahead of Katie Webb with Sophia Chapman taking bronze just a further one second down.

For good measure Orla Enright placed fifth, Elsie Jacobs sixth, Lauren Webb seventh and Libby Freeland 10th.

Jacque Smith and Eddie Hartigan took silver and bronze in the u13 boys race.

Harris Kentish won the u17 men’s gold medal over a 6000m course, leading Kian Nicholson, Harry Totton and Joshua Edwards to a team victory. In this age group, Millie Freeland took the women’s bronze medal.