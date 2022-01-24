Zialor cruises to high jump victory in Loughborough
Laura Zialor in the high jump
Four MMK athletes competed in an open meeting at Loughborough.
Among them was Laura Zialor who was competing in her first meeting of the winter. With all her competitors failing to clear anything higher than 1.72m, Laura (entering at 1.77m) was on her own for most of the competition.
This height, just 2cm off her personal best, leads the UK rankings at this early part of the season.
Anna Rogozha cleared 1.57m whilst in the 60m Ebony Carr clocked 7.71 and David Boake 7.21.
Competing at Newham, Dickson Kusi equalled his 60m PB with 6.86 whilst Duaine Tuffour (M20) ran 7.16, Bill Boakye (M23) set a PB of 7.38 and Tyrell Dankwa clocked 7.51.