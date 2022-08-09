Zialor eighth in Commonwealth Games high jump final

High jumper Laura Zialor claimed eighth place in the hugely successful Commonwealth Games in Birmingham over the weekend.

The MMKAC athlete qualified for Saturday’s final with qualifying round clearances of 1.71m, 1.78m and 1.81m - all cleared at the first attempt.

In Saturday’s final, Zialor began her competition strongly, clearing 1.76m and 1.81m quickly, before then jumping 1.85m at the second attempt.

The bar was raised another 4cm to 1.89m, just 2cm shy of Laura’s lifetime best. Despite three close attempts at clearing the height, she could not quite complete the task, finishing eighth in the competition.

Youth Development League promotion match

Daniel Ayodele

Marshall Milton Keynes hosted the Youth Development Midlands promotion match and along with Northampton AC are promoted to the Midlands NE Premier Division for 2023.