Zialor jumps to lifetime best in International Indoor Games

Laura Zialor

Laura Zialor improved her lifetime high jump best by 1cm to leap 1.91m for joint second place in the International Muller Indoor Games at Birmingham.

Displaying such maturity in matching the 2020 Olympic Champion, Mariya Lasitskene (Russia/Authorised Neutral Athlete) with her 1.91m and beating Mirela Demireva (Bulgaria/second in the Rio Olympics, 2016) into fourth position.

England Indoor Championships

D’Mitri Varlack won the under 17 Long Jump at the English Indoor Championships

Last week, four MMK athletes were in action on Day 2 of the England Athletics U15/U17/U20 Indoor Championships at Sheffield, and two came away with medals.

D’Mitri Varlack won the South of England U17 Indoor Long Jump Championship a month ago with a leap of 6.68m. In Sheffield he jumped 6.61m to win the National Title by 10cm – and it’s his first year in this age group.

Hayley Dimond collected a bronze medal in the U17 Shot, with a putt of 13.06m. In the 60m Hurdles she reduced her personal best by 0.2 seconds, with a Club F17 Indoor Record 8.81 seconds for second place and qualifying for the semi-finals. In the Semi-Finals she recorded exactly the same time to qualify for the Final as the fifth fastest qualifier. In the Final, she again beat her previous personal best, with 8.88 seconds for a really special sixth place.

Lateefah Agberemi added four centimetres to the Triple Jump personal best she set last week in the South of England Championships, her 11.94m performance in the F20 Championship was just out of the medals as she finished a very fine fourth. A 9cm improvement would have given her the silver medal!