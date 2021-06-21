Zialor leaps into Olympic high jump contention

Laura Zialor

Laura Zialor put herself into Olympic high jump contention with a leap of 1.90m in Poznan, Poland adding 3cm to her own club record.

She cleared the bar on her third attempt to finish second on countback behind Polish athlete Kamila Licwinko. She is now ranked third in the UK current rankings.

Competing at Bedford, Leo Freeland moved well away from the field to win the M20 1500m by almost six seconds with a time of 3.57.79

There were two silver medals in the Hammer, with Kayleigh Preswell recording 58.86m in the Senior Women’s event, and Lara Moffat recording 50.36m in the F20 event.