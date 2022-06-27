Zialor to represent England at Commonwealth Games

Laura Zialor will represent England at the Commonwealth Games in the high jump

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club’s high-jump record holder Laura Zialor has been selected to represent England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She will be competing at the games between July 30 and August7.

The High Jump Qualifying Round will be in the morning on Thursday August 4.

Last week, Lara Bromilow set a new PB in the 10,000m races at Walthamstow. Bromilow followed the pacemaker for the first 6,000m. When he dropped out she latched on to the leader who was a lap ahead.

Lara had a rare case of an athlete unlapping herself as she maintained her pace to the finish.

Her time of 37:07.48 is more than 25 seconds quicker than the pb she achieved at the Highgate 10,000m races in May.