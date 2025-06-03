Peck powers Bucks Women to victory

Cara Duggan in bowling action (Image: Luke Stafford - Sports Shots)

Amelia Peck struck 53 runs as Bucks Women secured a five-wicket victory over Hertfordshire in their Metro Bank One Day Cup match on Sunday at Campbell Park Cricket Ground.

Hertfordshire won the toss and chose to bat, starting well with openers Kezia Hassall (26) and Eva Cullen (20) putting together a 44-run partnership before captain Cara Duggan removed Cullen and Isabel Steet (0) LBW in consecutive overs.

The Bucks bowlers were in fine form throughout the afternoon, and wickets began to fall consistently after Tegan Stockdale ended a patient 70-ball innings from Hassall.

Runs were hard to come by for Hertfordshire, with Amelia Peck impressively bowling dot ball after dot ball. The pressure paid off, as Molly Carter picked up three wickets in three overs during an economical spell.

First, Carter had Katia Boulton (9) caught by Duggan, then trapped Sally Chapman (3) LBW, before Chloe Eayrs (1) became the fourth batter to be dismissed LBW in the innings.

Natasha MacBean then entered the attack and had Elena Newbould (1) caught behind thanks to smart glovework from Chloe Hill.

With fellow spinner Amelia Ridgway operating at the other end, a mix-up between Hayley Arrol (9) and Cara Castleman led to Arrol being run out by Charlie Mailey.

The bowling pressure from Bucks was relentless and continued as MacBean claimed her second wicket of the day — Lucy Bell (3) caught by Peck — leaving Hertfordshire on 101/9.

Emily Wilson joined Castleman at the crease, and with the final wicket in sight, Castleman led a valiant effort with the bat at number 9, punishing Bucks and taking her side to 131 before being bowled by Duggan for a superb 33.

Bucks Women needed 132 runs to win, and Hertfordshire struck early as Annie Townsend (0) was bowled by Emily Wilson just two balls into the run chase.

Amelia Peck came to the crease and built a steady 79-run partnership with Molly Carter (29), who was eventually stumped by Lucy Bell off the bowling of Kezia Hassall.

It wasn’t long before the third wicket fell — Beth Talbot (3) bowled by Chloe Eayrs — leaving Bucks still 42 runs short of victory.

Experienced loanee Chloe Hill helped steer Bucks closer to the target until Peck was dismissed by Wilson for a fantastic 53.

Just four balls later, Hill (14) lost her wicket trying to seal the win, caught at mid-wicket by Hayley Arrol.

At five wickets down, with Ridgway and Duggan needing just 10 runs, Ridgway sealed the points for Bucks with a boundary — with 14 overs to spare.