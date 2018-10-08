Planet Ice fight night hailed as a success

With eight title changes in front of a packed crowd at Planet Ice, fight fans could get to see more action in Milton Keynes in coming years.

A showcase event held at the weekend, put on by promoters All-Star, also drew 30,000 viewers online, prompting the promoters to consider Planet Ice again for future events.

Fighters and supporters from across the world headed to Milton Keynes for the show and Steven Cook of All-Star said: “The feedback we’ve had from everyone has been that it was a top, top show. The fights were amazing and the production was spot on.”

Milton Keynes trainer Thomas Banks was among the winners and world champions crowned included Coventry’s Dylan Cheema and David Ryan, an Irishman who won the world welterweight title with a first-round knock out.

Cook said: “The venue were happy with the show, the fighters and fans were happy and now we have to decide what to do next.”