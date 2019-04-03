Play ball! Softball season returns

The Milton Keynes Softball League is back for its fourth season.

Once again, it will feature seven teams all vying to get their hands on the trophy.

MK softball

The rosters for the upcoming season were announced following the dramatic conclusion to the Indoor League final and the live draw of the fixture list followed.

And it didn’t disappoint, throwing up a tantalising season opener in the form of a re-match of the 2018 Championship Final between the Lakers and reigning champions Oddsox.

Teams now have a couple of weeks of training to get themselves ready for the new season on Tuesday April 16.

Training takes place at Woughton-on-the-Green playing fields from 6.30pm every Tuesday alongside league matches - except for double header nights.