Quartet are boxing clever to earn gold

Four kickboxers came away from the British Light Continuous Council with gold around their necks.

Representing Top Marks Kickboxing Academy, they also came away with three silver medals from the event in Birmingham.

Ronnie Featherstone (12) won his very close fight with a fantastic left hook knock down in the final round.

Ronnie Smith (9) dominated his opponent over all three rounds and won unanimously as did William Potter (10) who has now been undefeated for quite some time.

Oscar Green (10) also won his fight in a split decision bout.

Caroline Potter, Lauren Quantrill (12) and Sasha Howard (17) took silvers while Chloe Turner (10) and James Durney (17) were held to draws.#

If you would like to get into kickboxing with TMKA, contact Mark Featherstone on 07958 243686 or visit www.tmka.co.uk