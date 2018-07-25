Rebellion on hot streak as play-offs loom large

Rebellion made it four wins in a row when they thrashed Auld Reekie All-Star Reserves 254-128.

The all-female roller derby side, who train in Newton Longville, play in the Tier 2 North Division British Championship and their fourth straight win means they are likely to rank highly come the play-offs in September.

“We’re delighted to continue with our winning streak so far,” said coach Dave Waterman. “It’s testament to the all the hard work the team put in.

“We excited to see where this takes us and how we can continue to evolve and of course recruit skaters and officials to grow our team further.”