Rowers head into Head Racing season

Following a very successful summer Regatta Season, Milton Keynes Rowing Club are now gearing up for the Head Racing Season.

The Pairs Head is the first Head Race on the Club’s events calendar. The Women’s Masters Double Sculls E crew (Liz Fryer and Trish Rosewell) represented the club on the 4.8Km stretch of the Thames in their double sculls event. Conditions were challenging, but the pair stood the course with a respectable row in their first Pair’s Head together.

Liz and Trish also flew the Milton Keynes Flag farther afield, the following weekend, to row 4.5K at the York Autumn Sculls event again as a double scull. This time with more favourable weather conditions, the pair completed the course in 24.41 mins.

Three newly formed senior crews also took to the water more locally at this year’s Bedford Small Boats Head.

The new combination crews consisted of the Men’s Pair ( John Smith and Shaun Turner), Women’s D4+ ( Helen Smith, Paula Heywood, Jayne Skeith and Suzanne De Maine) and Alice Draper in a Women’s Single Scull. All crews battled the rainy conditions, with Alice also coxing the Women’s D4+ crew over the 2K distance.

John and Shaun were happy with their first outing in the Open Coxless Pairs and were placed a close 6th of 7 clubs with an impressive time of 8.11mins. Alice was awarded second place in the Women’s Sculls (Band 2) behind Lea Rowing Club and ahead of Guildford Rowing Club with a handicapped time of 9.17mins. A win for the Women’s D4+ in the Masters Coxed Fours D/E event over Star Rowing Club and St. Neot’s Rowing Club topped off the day with a time of 8.45mins.