Rowers tame the Thames to set new club records

MK Rowing Club enjoyed a weekend to remember on the Thames with some record-breaking performances in the major 8s events.

Competing on the same 6.8km course as the Oxford vs Cambridge boat-race, the men’s 8 of John Smith, James Pototsky, Charlie Blewitt, Shaun Turner, Rich Ambrose, Paul Windsor,

Callum Holland, Aidan Chesters, coxed by their coach Andy Darnell had an outstanding race, storming passed many other crews to achieve the fastest time and highest placing ever (144 out of 301) for MK.

In the Ladies senior event, Karen Wilson, Paula Heywood, Alice Draper, Jayne Skeith, Jo Heywood, Kate Smith, Katherine Billingham, Suzanne De Maine, coxed by club captain Chris Wilson, also managed to finish in the top half (134/300) which is a significant achievement for a club significantly smaller than most London clubs.

