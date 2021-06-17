Olney's youngsters get back on the pitch at Franklin's Gardens

Olney U11s

With normality finally starting to return to the UK; it was rugby’s opportunity to take centre stage this weekend as the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup returned at Northampton Saints.

Franklin's Gardens hosted an exciting Under-11 and Under-12 grassroots developmental festival on Saturday as youngsters at last got the opportunity to lace up their boots again, with Olney RFC among the competing teams.

This successful series of nationwide events, now running for nearly two decades and organised by Land Rover – the Official Vehicle of Premiership Rugby – has seen more than 100,000 children take part to date, with some realising their dreams of going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs.

Olney U11s

The likes of Brackley, Kettering, Luton, and Wymondham Rugby Clubs locked horns at Northampton’s Franklin's Gardens in a hugely competitive and enjoyable festival of rugby.

And for Olney under-11 player Seb Brock, it was a memorable experience as his side finally got back to playing in the festival following lockdown.

Brock, 10, said: “I have been playing for six years now, but this is one of the best festivals I have been to.

"We played really well and won our last game. Everyone has missed it so much the last year, I’m really enjoying playing again.”

The competition was a fantastic spectacle for those in attendance, with the highly competitive fixtures providing a meaningful platform for youngsters to develop their rugby skills.

Land Rover ambassador Lewis Moody, who racked up 71 caps for England, added: “The return of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup across the country is a huge boost for grassroots rugby.

“It is one of the longest standing national series of rugby festivals for Under-11 and Under-12 youngsters and is always a date in season that clubs look forward to being part of.

“It cannot be underestimated how important these grassroots rugby events are for rugby in the UK. Youngsters will learn vital lessons by playing in these festivals, that will serve them on and off the rugby pitch.

“To date, over 100,000 youngsters have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup, with several players going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs. This shows the pathway these youngsters can take on their rugby journey, thanks to Land Rover’s support of grassroots rugby.”