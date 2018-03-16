Betteridge steers Olney Colts into the last 16

Olney Colts booked a spot in the last 16 of the National Colts Cup with a strong 35-22 win over Woodbridge thanks in no small part to Freddie Betteridge.

The long journey from Suffolk didn’t seem to affect the visitors as they took an early lead, but an Aaqil Attah try, and a penalty from Jacob de Main put the home side 10-5 ahead.

Woodbridge levelled things up at 10-10 with their second try, but Betteridge restored Olney’s lead with his first of the afternoon at 15-10, before de Main’s boot made it 18-10.

But two quick tries before the break saw the visitors go in 22-18 up, though their lead wouldn’t last long in the second period as Betteridge took over the show.

Quickly restoring Olney’s lead just after the restart, few complained about him keeping the ball in hand as he raced away with two more tries to take his tally to four.

The visitors ran in a late consolation but Olney proved too strong on the day.

Olney now go on to play the winners of Cirencester versus old rivals Old Northamptonians in the last 16 of the competition.