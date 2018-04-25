Bletchley and Olney go head-to-head in cup final

Two if the city’s top rugby teams go head-to-head for silverware at the home of Northampton Saints tonight.

Olney Ladies take on Bletchley Ladies in the Alliance Cup final, eagerly anticipated by both sides after hugely successful seasons.

“The ladies side at Olney has had a great season with lots of young talent coming through,” said Olney captain Jen Micklewright.

“We’ve really pulled together and focussed on working as a team and we’re looking forward to showcasing that on a big stage!

“Olney Ladies is in its 25th season, and it is a special year for the club as we celebrate our 140th anniversary - so winning the Alliance Cup really would be the icing on the cake for the ladies side.”

Bletchley meanwhile narrowly missed out on promotion to Championship 1, despite winning L adies Championship Midlands 2, after losing to Barnsley.

Bletchley saw off Buckingham 22-17 in extra time to book their spot in the semi-finals, and then beat Towcester Ladies 31-7 on MK Central’s 3G pitch.

The match-up between the city sides is the first meeting in over a year.