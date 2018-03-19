Bletchley Ladies claim title despite not playing

It wasn't the way they would have wanted it, but Bletchley Ladies claimed the England Womens Championship Midlands 2 title on Sunday.

Weather meant their game Lichfield Ladies 2nds was postponed, meaning all eyes would be on neighbours Buckingham Swans' result against Wymondham Wasps to see if they could pick up the bonus point victory they needed to take the season to the final day.

Bletchley held a 10-point advantage in the league prior to kick off, meaning Buckingham needed two bonus-point victories. But while they were 15-14 winners, they only picked up four points from the game, handing Bletchley the title.