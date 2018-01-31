Bletchley Ladies hit top spot after Leamington win

Bletchley Ladies sit atop the league table after a strong 22-10 victory over Old Leamingtonians.

The visitors, depleted in terms of their squad, raced into a 12-o lead in the first half, thanks to tries from Liv Calloway and Rachael Taylor.

They maintained that lead until half time, but the home side fought back early in the second period to make a game of it at 12-5.

But back came Bletchley, courtesy of some great play from Taylor. Kicking the ball into Leamington territory to win a scrum, Taylor then broke away to score Bletchley’s third try of the afternoon.

Leamington weren’t willing to let it go though, and battled back again, recycling the ball well to close the gap to 17-10.

But with less than five minutes to play, Bletchley made sure of the victory, and secured top spot when Taylor ripped the ball from a ruck, and fed Steph Craig to score her first try for

Bletchley to wrap it up at 22-10, moving ahead of Buckingham.

Next Sunday, Bletchley host Birmingham Moseley.