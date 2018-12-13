Bletchley Ladies in touch with leaders after Kenilworth win

Bletchley Ladies moved to within a point of league leaders Buckingham after beating Kenilworth 57-21 at Manor Fields on Sunday.

Kenilworth opened the match; Jodie Denton took the catch and set up a ruck. The ball passed through the hands, then was kicked down the pitch to gain ground. Kenilworth secured the ball, only to knock on going into a ruck. Bletchley held the scrum, with Betty Susova picking from the back and driving forward to Kenilworth’s 22. The ladies pushed on, helped by a penalty from their visitors. The ball found Susova again, who took it over the line to put the first points on the board. A sweet pop through the posts by Rachael Taylor added the extras; 7 – 0, just two minutes into play.

Bletchley demonstrated they were up for the game with another try eight minutes later, this time with the double from Taylor; 14 – 0. Three more minutes of play gave Bletchley their next score; the ball passed through the hands from the restart, working cleanly down the pitch. 30, out it found Jodie Dimmock, who ran it in to take the tally to 21 – 0. Another two minutes and Taylor took her second, moving things to 28 – 0. Dimmock then took her second five minutes later; this time the ball dropped the wrong side of the posts, but the gap was opened further to 33 – 0, and only half way through the first half.

From this point, Kenilworth dug in and began to put Bletchley under pressure. They pushed forward after gaining a scrum on the halfway line form a knock on by Bletchley. They moved on up, and soon were in Bletchley’s 22. Bletchley ripped the ball from a scrum and kicked to touch. Kenilworth took their line out but knocked on. This cat and mouse continued, but after a solid quarter of an hour of pressure, Bletchley finally managed to move play into their visitor’s half. Kenilworth continued to fight and turned over a ruck, then both took it in turns to hold the ball. Slowly, Bletchley moved play closer to the try line, but despite their best efforts, they gained no further score before the halftime whistle blew.

The second half looked as though it would play out in the same vein as the first; two minutes in Bletchley took their next points, courtesy of Susova. Caroline Collie’s kick fell just the wrong side of the posts, moving things to 38 – 0. However, Kenilworth were not going down without a fight. They pushed hard and worked the ball back into Bletchley’s territory. Bletchley dug in, but fifteen minutes of concerted pressure finally paid off for their visitors, who ran in a converted try to open their sheet; 38 – 7.

Ten minutes later Kenilworth managed it again with another converted try, which was met, just two minutes later with another from Bletchley’s Collie; 45 – 14. Kenilworth were not going to take this lying down though, chasing a kick over the line to drop on it and get the next points; 45 – 21.

Bletchley switched up the pressure and took two more tries, courtesy of Collie and Emma Lucey, before the final whistle blew. Collie converted her try, which left the final score at 57 – 21. With Buckingham losing their match this weekend, this moves Bletchley ladies just one point behind them in second place in the league.