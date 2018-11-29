Bletchley Ladies prove a Bridgford too far

Bletchley Ladies closed the gap to leaders Buckingham with a narrow 19-15 win over West Bridgford at Manor Field on Sunday.

Following their relegation from Championship 1 last season, West Bridgford and Bletchley had not crossed paths before, so it was a new test for them, but it was Clare Stacey who ran in the first points of the afternoon midway through the first half, crossing over to allow Caroline Collie to kick the extras.

Bletchley vs West Bridgford

Rachael Appleby extended Bletchley’s lead five minutes before the interval, with Rachael Taylor kicking the extras to send Bletchley in 14-0 up at the break.

But in a remarkable turn around in the second half, West Bridgford returned with two tries of their own to level the scores at 14-14.

Bletchley though were not going to let the game slip away, and within two minutes of Bridgford’s leveller, Collie ran in Bletchley’s third try of the afternoon to secure the win and keep up the pressure at the top.