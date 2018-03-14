Bletchley lose ground as MK claim derby victory

Milton Keynes claimed bragging rights over Bletchley after their 23-10 win at Emerson Valley on Saturday.

Bletchley went into the game knowing they’d leapfrog MK in the Berks Bucks & Oxen Premier but after the sides swapped penalties, MK took the lead with their opening try of the afternoon to go 10-3 ahead with the last play of the first half.

The second half couldn’t be described as a classic by any means and the handling errors continued.

It was the home side that made the most of the chances that came their way and scored a further two tries, taking a 23-3 lead with four minutes left on the clock.

Bletchley had the final say, but too little, too late with a penalty try with the last play of the match, reducing the lead to 23-10.

The result leaves Bletchley four points behind MK in eighth, though they have a game in hand,

They take on Didcot at Manor Fields next, while MK are away at Abingdon on Saturday.