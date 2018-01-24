Bletchley set up semi-final clash with Towcester

Bletchley Ladies will play Towcester in the semi-finals of the Alliance Women’s Trophy after beating Buckingham in extra time on Friday night.

In the fourth meeting between the sides this season, and the second in a week, Bletchley triumphed 22-17 in a closely fought encounter under the lights in Buckingham.

Scoring was slow in the opening stages with both sides cancelling each other out.

But that changed on 25 minutes when Bletchley capitalised on a 5m scrum, allowing Beth Metcalf to dive over the line to put the visitors 5-0 up.

Buckingham hit back though to level the scores after Bletchley were penalised at a lineout.

But as the half neared its end, Rachael Taylor ran in the points and kicked the extras to go 12-5 ahead.

Just six minutes into the second half, Buckingham narrowed the gap to two points at 12-10.

They took the lead with 15 minutes to go, but Jodie Denton battled over to make it 17-17, forcing extra time - seven minutes each way.

And a single try in the first period would separate the sides as Jennie Davies fed Caroline Collie to break through and score the decisive try and send Bletchley through.