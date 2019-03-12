Century for Bletchley Ladies puts them in with a last ditch shot at title

With a chance at the league title still in their hands, Bletchley Ladies ran in over a century of points in a crushing 124-5 win over Birmingham Moseley.

After losing to West Bridgford last week, Bletchley knew a big win was required, and running in 18 tries certainly put their stamp on the division with a week remaining.

Bletchley are now just a point behind leaders Buckingham.

From the off, Bletchley were in no mood to mess around but it took them 13 minutes to get on the scoreboard courtesy of Clare Stacey.

Caroline Collie would come away with a first half hat-trick to her name, while kicking six conversions as Bletchley ran riot.

Jodie Dimmock, inset, and Beth Metcalf also added scores before Moseley got on the board, adding the final points of the half as Bletchley went in 42-5 ahead.

Moseley opened the second half, and it was more of the same. Within five minutes Bletchley had opened the gap to 54-5, courtesy of tries from Stacey and Metcalf and a conversion from Collie.

Ten minutes later, Bletchley were in again as Collie ran in her fourth, and kicked the conversion to make it 61-5.

The remainder of the half saw nine Bletchley tries ran in quick succession. Nicky Gross, Metcalf, Stacey, Collie, another two from Stacey, Hannah Prescott, Alex Sutton (her first try for Bletchley) and Dimmock all added to the score, with Collie taking care of the extras as Bletchley added an extra column to the scoreboard, running in 124 points.

The one-sided score now sees Bletchley 77 points ahead of Buckingham, albeit a point behind them in the table.

Next week, the ladies return to home turf at Manor Fields to host Lichfield II ladies - who lost 19-14 to Buckingham on Sunday - for the final match of the league.