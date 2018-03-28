Final awaits for Bletchley after crushing win over Towcester

Bletchley Ladies cruised into the Alliance Trophy final at Franklin’s Gardens with a crushing 31-7 win over Towcester Ladies last Wednesday.

Having wrapped up the league title without playing, Bletchley still had their eyes on doing the double, and it took them just seven minutes to get on the scoresheet at MK Central as Rachael Taylor scored their first try, and then converted it.

Caroline Collie added their second just two minutes later, and then doubled her tally on the half-hour mark as Taylor kicked them to a 21-0 lead.

Collie completed her hat-trick five minutes into the second half, before Verity Robinson made it 31-0.

With 10 minutes to go, the visitors got on the scoresheet but it was mere consolation as Bletchley moved onto the final on April 25.

Bletchley will play their final game of the season in between, and the play-off final with Barnsley to decide who moves up to Championsip 1 next season.