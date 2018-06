Rugby teams from all over the country will be at Emerson Valley on Saturday for this year’s Ruggerfest.

The ever-popular 7s tournament will feature in excess of 50 team this season, with two male and two female competitions.

There will be plenty for fans to enjoy there too, with live music and plenty of different food on offer to keep the players and spectators happy throughout the day.

For more info, visit mkruggerfest.co.uk