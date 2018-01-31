Harris leaves it late to snatch draw with Oakham

A thrilling finale saw Charlie Harris rescue a draw for Olney away at Oakham on Saturday.

With Oakham 15-10 to the good, Harris’ try levelled things up with the final play of the game. But a wayward conversion kick meant they would share the points rather than escape with the win.

Olney ended the game the same way they started it - in scoring mood. With barely a few minutes on the clock, Marcus Goss evaded the defence fed the Olney forwards following up, with Jeremiah Shields touched down in the first minutes of the game.

Back came Oakham though, and they took the lead inside five minutes when they converted their opening try to lead 7-5.

A penalty extended their lead further before Gareth Carhill ran in Olney’s second score of the afternoon shortly before half time.

Oakham retook the lead 12 minutes after the restart with their second try, and thought they had done enough until Harris’ last ditch try.