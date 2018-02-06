High-flying Old Laurentians end Olney’s winning streak at two

Olney’s winning streak came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 15-0 by Old Laurentians on Saturday.

The visitors are flying high in the Midlands 2 East (South) table, and got off to a flying start with a try inside the opening five minutes. Following a line out for the home side their pack attempted to drive the maul but lost possession and the visitors attacked and scored a try in the corner. Troy Owen made the touchdown for the only score of the half.

Olney were making better use of their backs in the second half with Marcus Goss on the wing , and Lloyd Sweeney at ‘15’ made inroads into the visitor’s territory. They also had opportunities when awarded penalties, within range, but preferred the scrummage or line out options. They made a change in the three’s Matt Shotton coming on for Dave Smith, and

Lewis Foster replacing Jake Deighton at ‘9’.

The Olney defence had plenty to do but survived until 25 minutes into the half when the visitor’s scrum half scored from a forwards attack. The try was not converted, extending their lead to 10-10.

After a yellow card for Olney reduced them to 14 for the remainder of the game, Dom Hammond ran in Wheatley’s third try to complete the scoring at 15-0.