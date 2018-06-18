IN PICTURES: Barracuda Hunters claim victory at MK Ruggerfest

A golden try in extra time secured Barracuda Hunters the Men’s Open tournament at MK Ruggerfest on Saturday.

After a huge clash against Apache Braves in the final, resulting in a 17-17 draw at full-time, the Hunters scored the decisive try in extra time to claim the title.

In the biggest Ruggerfest to date, Wasps Ladies claimed the Ladies Open, beating Olney Hammerheads 26-0 in the final, conceding just one try throughout the tournament.

In the Men’s Social, Seven Dwarves were 21-14 winners over Wise Monkeys to claim the victory.

An MKRUFC social team (Al-Try-Eda) got to the final of the Mens Beer Drinkers tournament and were beaten by Kempston 7s.