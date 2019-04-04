Leaders Olney heading to the title after Bugbrooke win

Olney maintained the pace atop Midlands 2 East (South) with a 28-20 win over Bugbrooke on Saturday.

They kicked off and Bugbrooke returned the ball into touch, giving the visitors a lineout on the home 10m. line. The throw in was not straight and Bugbrooke kicked long to gain a lineout in the visitor’s half. The ball was knocked on by Olney, scrum to Bugbrooke. Olney were penalised and the home side kicked for a lineout on the visitor’s 5m. line. They won the ball and drove the maul for a try in the corner for a 5-0 lead after six minutes.

Olney kicked off to restart and followed up but the ball ended up in touch for a Bugbrooke lineout, on their ‘22’. The home side won the ball and made ground into the visitor’s half. A further penalty against Olney was kicked to touch some 20m. from the visitor’s goal line. A scrum to the home side produced good ball and their backs used the possession to score another try to extend their lead to 10-0 after 13 minutes.

Olney restarted again and followed up, they were awarded a penalty 25m. from the home goal line. They opted to run the ball and fed their backline. The ball was shipped out to their ‘pocket rocket ‘Marcus Goss’, welcomed back after a couple of weeks off. He touched down under the posts, Jordan Marshall added the conversion to reduce the arrears to 10-7.

Olney counter attacked from the restart and there followed a series of penalties, two to each side. They were all kicked to touch moving play along the touch lines. A good run by the home backline culminated in a try for their left wing. This was successfully converted, to increase Bugbrooke’s lead to 17-7.

Bugbrooke kicked off for the second half but the ball failed to ‘go ten’, giving Olney a scrum on the centre spot. The visitors won the ball and kicked to touch 5m. from the home goal line. Olney won the ball off the ‘home’ throw in and were awarded a penalty for ‘offside’. They opted for a scrum and won the ball to feed out to Goss, he broke through the Bugbrooke defence and passed on to Lloyd Sweeney joining the line from full back. Marshall added the conversion, from wide out to move within three points.

Bugbrooke kicked off and Olney ran the ball back, taking play to the home 5m. line. Bugbrooke defended well to clear the ball to touch on their 10m. line. Olney won the lineout and drove the maul, at the breakdown Olney flanker, Mungo Ryan took a heavy thump on the thigh, resulting in being replaced by Ollie Francis. The home side were also obliged to make a couple of changes. Play resumed with a penalty against the visitors and Bugbrooke were on the offensive, attacking into the visitor’s half. Olney claimed the ball at the breakdown gaining territory in the forwards. They won a lineout in the home ‘22’ and fed their backline. The ball was passed to Goss who had moved from wing to outside centre. He broke through to score his second try. Harry James came on as a replacement for Marshall and he assumed the ‘kicker’s role. He was successful with the conversion as Olney took the lead for the first time.

Bugbrooke kicked off and Olney were penalised. They were sent back 10m. for undesirable verbal activity, and Bugbrooke ran the ball. Olney were forced onto the defensive and a scrum close to their goal line resulted in a further penalty to the home side. Bugbrooke kicked for goal and were successful, closing the score to 21-20.

Olney replaced David rainbow, Taylor Smith coming on. They kicked off and followed up to bundle the receiver into touch. Olney won the lineout but were denied the advantage when they lost possession, and Bugbrooke gained a lineout. They knocked the ball on and the visitors attacked from the scrum. Olney took Jim Osborn off replaced by Rainbow. The next breakdown gave Olney put in at a scrum midfield. They won the ball and fed their backline. Sweeney joined the three’s to take the final pass and touch down for his second try, converted by James to win it 28-20.