Milton Keynes make light work of All-Blacks

Milton Keynes made the best of poor conditions at Emerson Valley to thump Gosford All Blacks 31-8.

Torrid conditions at Emerson Valley made handling extremely difficult for both sides, but two quick tries from Stuart Phipps, and a conversion from Declan Morris, fired MK into a 12-3 lead at half time.

Not long after the restart, Erik Grimley battled his way through to score MK's third of the afternoon, with Morris once again kicking the extras.

The visitors were still in the game though and managed to dive over in the corner to reduce the arrears to 19-8.

With conditions deteriorating quickly as the rain continued to fall, two more tries from Adrian Teckoe and John Marchbank secured the bonus point and victory for MK.