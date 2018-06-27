Nighthawks reclaim their Olney 7s crown

Coventry Nighthawks retained their Olney 7s title for a second year at another highly competitive tournament.

In one of the country’s most exciting 7s tournaments, 34 teams battled it out for several titles, including the Ladies Open and the not quite so serious, but equally competitive Men’s Social.

Olney 7s | Pics by Jane Russell

More than 2,000 supporters on the day saw the Nighthawks win the Sport Punk Men’s Open for a second year in a row, beating 2016 winners Ilkley 47-21 in an eventful final.

Coventry by no means had the tournament their own way and were tested by Hammerheads in the semi-final and had to work hard against English Universities Sport 7s in an earlier round.

In the Sport Punk Men’s Open it was Apache Braves that won the plate. The Cawleys’ player of the tournament went to Coventry’s Rob Knox who put in a blistering performance in both the semi-final and final.

In The Cherry Tree Ladies Open, the English Universities Sport 7s student side won a very close game with Hammerhead Ladies which was drawn at full time and finally decided by the first to score in extra time.

High Wycombe Green Dragons were the winners of the Stimpsons Eves Men’s Social tournament with a close score of 24 – 17 against Bedford Athletic Eagles.

The quality of rugby on the pitch was matched by the quality of socialising off the pitch. With family activities, international matches live on the big screen, coupled with the need to keep rehydrated in the glorious weather, the Brakspear Bar and Marquee were in full action all day. The whole day was capped off in style, with the Olney 7s afterparty celebrations continuing late into the night.

