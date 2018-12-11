Olney are pretty in pink as they see off Bugbrooke

Olney painted the town pink on Saturday as they edged past Bugbrooke 28-22 on the club's Ladies Day.

Wearing a specially designed pink kit for the occasion, fans were also encouraged to wear pink as they helped raise £5,000 for the Breast Cancer Clinic at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Marcus Goss scores for Olney

And the fans weren't disappointed by the game with Bugbrooke either. Bugbrooke kicked off and were on the attack, they kicked for territory but the ball went too long giving the home side relief with a '22' drop out. The visitors continued to apply pressure and Olney struggled to sort out their lineout, faced by a big set of forwards. Olney opened the scoring when Marcus Goss put in a scorching run down the right wing, to touch down in the corner. This was backed up by a fine conversion from Jordan Letts to send Olney 7-0 up.

From the restart Goss was in the action again kicking down the wing and following up to tackle the receiver in the Bugbrooke '22'. The visitor's cleared up and there was a period when Olney were committed to defending and keeping play around the halfway line. With the wind at their backs Olney used the touch line to keep play in the visitor's half, although this gave possession to Bugbrooke, who were capable of winning the lines out. The next score came from a penalty against the visitors giving Olney a lineout about halfway between Bugbrooke's '10/22' lines. The forwards won the ball and fed their backline Dave Smith, at centre, made the breakthrough and fed out to Stu Livesey who jinked through the cover to score under the posts. Letts added the conversion extending the home side's lead to 14-0.

Bugbrooke kicked off and Olney counter attacked taking play into the visitor's half. Olney's forwards and backs combined to retain possession and stay in the visitor's half. They capitalised from this purple patch (or maybe 'pink' patch) Stu Livesey 'stepping' the Bugbrooke defence and scoring his second try. Letts added the extra points with another successful conversion to make it 21-0.

Although the score was all one way, this didn't reflect the endeavour of the visitor's. From the restart they were awarded a penalty on the home side's '22' and kicked for a lineout on the Olney 5m. line. They won possession and kept up the attack their forwards finally scoring wide out to reduce the arrears to 21-5 just before the break.

Players and fans wore pink to support breast cancer charities

They scored again eight minutes into the second half, with Alex Sims crossing over and John Palmer adding the conversion for 21-12.

Olney kicked off to restart and the visitors put the ball into touch. The home forwards won the lineout but the visitors claimed it at the breakdown. They were awarded a free kick and kicked it out of play. Olney won a lineout on the visitors '22'. they won the ball and attacked down the touchline but were pushed into touch. Olney made a change Will Edwards coming off the bench to replace Jake Deighton. From a scrum inside the visitor's '22' Olney mounted an offensive on the left hand corner. They managed to achieve a push over try touched down by Glen White. Letts was on target again for 28-12.

Play continued to fluctuate with Olney having to defend their lead against the probing Bugbrooke forwards. The break came when he visitors found space to evade the home defence on their right flank and run the ball under the posts - Adam Pepper scoring and Palmer kicking the conversion.

The final score also came from the visitors, awarded a penalty on Olney's '22' line they kicked for goal and Palmer was successful.