Olney Colt beat Old Albanians to progress

A fantastic performance by Olney Colts saw them win on the road against Old Albanians to progress in the National Cup.

Playing on an immaculate playing surface and in perfect weather conditions the game was a real credit to Junior/Colts rugby for all those that had the pleasure of watching. Fiercely competitive with tremendous skill and discipline on show from both sides the result could easily have gone either way.

Old Albanians scored first with an unconverted try through a driving maul but this was cancelled out by Olney returning the favour in the same style. Olney had the better of the first half, particularly in the later stages, but didn't manage to get another score on the board until the last play of the half. A sound forwards platform at a scrum lead to a backs move that resulted in a score under the posts, converted. Half time score 5-12.

Old Albanians came out strongly in the second half and dominated territory and possession. They chipped away at the lead with a penalty and then took the lead with an unconverted try (13-12).

It was now that this Olney Colts team really showed their unity and willingness to never give up. They managed to get a foothold in the OA's half and with a tremendous penalty kick to the corner gave themselves the first real attacking platform in the second half. They secured the line out and drove over for the try. This was brilliantly converted from near the touchline (13-19).

With under 10 minutes to go Olney were able to hold out OA's final attacks and secure the win. They progress to the next round to be played in November.