Olney end the season in style with crushing win

Olney ended their season with a dominant 60-7 win over Market Bosworth to secure sixth in the Midlands 2 East standings.

Their excellent finale means Olney leapfrog Bosworth in the standings.

Cam Kok in action for Olney | Pics: Jeff Bowden

Market Bosworth kicked off and Olney were under early pressure, they had to defend well to protect their goaline. A penalty against the visitors enabled Olney to kick to touch inside their opponent's 10m. area. They won the lineout and centre, Jordan Letts foiled Market. Bosworth's backline to run in a try. Kieran Manson converted from long range to open the scoring 7 - 0, after six minutes.

From the restart Olney looked the more comfortable side and started to control the game. The forwards were solid in the scrums and took advantage of Mark Austin's height in the lines out. From a 22 m. drop out by Bosworth Olney counter attacked, forwards and backs linking to set up a try by Hamish Bull, no conversion, extending the lead to 12 - 0 Market Bosworth were being stretched in defence and Olney were denied a try when the referee declared 'held up'. From the 'scrum 5' Olney won the ball and Gareth Carhill at '8' picked up and forced over for a try. This time Manson made no mistake, adding the conversion, Olney 19, Market. Bosworth 0.

Receiving from the restart Olney attacked and the forwards were again just short of scoring with another 'held up' decision. The home pack won the scrum but lost the initiative when they were penalised, 'offside' The visitor's were afforded some relief when Olney were guilty of a number of infringements . Until, from a '22 drop out' by Market Bosworth, Olney's Prop, Jeremiah Shields got his hands on the ball and sold a dummy, opening the way for Carhill to add his second try, not converted, Olney 24, Market Bosworth 0. (31 mins.).

Olney used their subs. replacing forwards Jim Osborn and Cam Kok with Graham Smith and Christian Caswell. They continued to dominate and despite an overthrow at a lineout, retrieved the ball in the loose to feed their backline. They ball reached Eliot Simpson who scorched down the wing for a try in the corne, converted by Manson moving the score on to 31 - 0.

Olney kicked off for the second half and the visitor's took full advantage of a penalty awarded against the home side. This enabled them to put play into the home side's territory. A further penalty in their favour was taken quickly, catching Olney on the back foot. They fed out to their left wing and scored a try. The conversion attempt was good and they broke their duck. 31 - 7.

Olney made changes Austin coming off replaced by Cam Kok and Osborn replacing Jeremiah Shields.

The home side were soon back on the attack their forwards creating an opening for flanker Mungo Ryan to touch down the conversion added by Manson moved the score on, Olney 38, Market Bosworth 7.

Possession was shared for a period until Olney kicked into the wind for the right hand corner. Jake Deighton read the move and sprinted for the goal line, he took the ball on the full and rounded the full back to, touchdown. No conversion, 43 - 7, (15 mins.). The visitors were under the cosh, they tried hard but it was not their day. Olney added their next points from a penetrating run by full back Sean Mulvey, converted by Letts. 50 - 7, (24 mins.). Olney scored again when Letts added his second try, not converted, 55 - 7, (28 mins.) Dave Smith replaced Jake Ashton.

A series of errors by both sides resulted in penalty kicks to the side lines and scrimmages keeping play midfield. A quickly taken throw, before the lines had formed took the visitors by surprise. Jeremiah Shields set up Deighton for his second try, not converted, posting the final score.