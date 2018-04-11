Olney lose out in battle of attrition with Long Buckby

Olney were edged out of a low-scoring affair against Long Buckby on Saturday, losing 11-7.

The first half was an exhibition of close contact, defensive rugby. Neither side were able to create space for their backs to threaten to score and both sets of forwards were committed to defending.

It meant a scoreless opening period as both sides went in scoreless at the break.

The second half was very much a repeat performance, until Buckby kicked the first points of the game 18 minutes in, before running in an unconverted try four minutes later to lead 8-0.

Ten minutes later, Olney were back within a point with Cam Kok drove the ball over the line to reduce the arrears, with Sean Mulvey kicking the extras to take the score to 8-7.

But a late penalty for Long Buckby ensured the home side took the victory, taking advantage of the wind to make sure of the result.

Olney take on Luton this Saturday.