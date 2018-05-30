Olney’s future England stars get their first taste of action at the home of rugby

The Aviva Premiership Rugby season may be over for another year but memories of the 2018 final will live long in the memory for youngsters from Olney RFC after they got to experience a special day out at Twickenham.

After a brilliant tournament win at Franklin’s Gardens, home of Northampton Saints, earlier this year, Olney U12s headed to the home of English rugby on Saturday, where they met World Cup winners Jason Robinson and Lewis Moody, before watching the final between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.

Olney's Kieran Perkins with Lewis Moody

Olney player Kieran Perkins was additionally awarded the honour of being his team’s Most Valuable Player, and the 12-year-old admitted the whole day had been one to savour.

“It means everything for us to come to Twickenham, it’s something we’ve been working towards for a long time and I always believed we could make it,” said the Bedford Modern School pupil.

“There are so many good teams and we were close to getting knocked out, so it was great to make it here and the day has just meant so much to all of us.

“It’s not something you do every day, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We won’t get to do it again so we’ve got to make the most of it and go out there and have fun.

“It just makes us all want to come back next year and keep going. It’s a team sport, you can’t go around and do it yourself, that’s what I love so much about it.

“Being Most Valuable Player means a lot to me, that they think I’m good, but it’s not just me it’s about the team as a whole. We have a great relationship and get along really well.”

“It’s a unique chance to walk and be on the hallowed turf of Twickenham so for these youngsters it’s a great opportunity as it’s such an impressive environment,” Moody added. “It’s one of those experiences that only comes around once in your life.

“Hopefully some of them will be inspired enough through this to further their rugby careers to whatever level that may be, some might even get to play at Twickenham at a senior level or junior level and I hope that happens for them.”