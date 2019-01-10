Olney start 2019 in style with cruise past Long Buckby

Olney opened the second half of their league campaign with a crushing 35-10 win over Long Buckby.

The visitors kicked off and followed up to gain a scrum near the home '22' line. The forwards kept the ball to themselves and Olney's backline were penalised for straying offside. The visitors elected to kick for goal and Dan McNalley was on target to give Long Buckby a 3-0 lead after three minutes.

From the restart Olney took play into the visitor's '22' and the ball was carried into touch for a line out to Buckby. The game between two sides, who have a history stretching so far back in time, was always going to be 'lively'. Buckby had possession in the early stages but Olney's defence was sound and able to deny the visitors any chances to score.

The first try, after 15 mins., came from a scrum 5m.from the Buckby goal line. Olney had put in, they won the ball and fed to Jordan Letts at '10', he drew the defence and Marcus Goss coming off the wing. He took the pass and crashed over for a try under the posts. Letts added the conversion to lead 7-3.

The pattern of play continued with Olney containing the efforts of the visitors to add to their score. Olney's forwards increased the tally, running the ball from a penalty. This put Buckby on the back foot and Olney drove their pack into the visitor's '22'. Hooker, Matt Boddy made the touchdown, converted by Letts taking the score to 14-3 on the half hour mark.

Olney continued to test the visitor's defence and their quick backs were threatening but frustrated. The next score was also to the home side and also to a forward, Ollie Fearis at lock added another try , near the posts, and Letts added the conversion as Olney took a 21-3 lead into the break.

Olney kicked off for the second half and Buckby, receiving, kicked back to the halfway line but failed to make touch. Stu Livesey ran the ball back and flanker Glen White linked up to split the visitor's defence. Letts added the conversion and, in less than a minute, the score moved on to 28-3.

From the restart Olney counter attacked but a forward pass gave the visitors put in at a scrum. The match continued, mainly midfield, and between the two packs of forwards.

The visitors were rewarded for their efforts, when a penalty against the home side, for offside, was followed by their winning the ensuing line out. Then they were awarded a scrum near the home goal line. They managed to convert this advantage into a pushover try. The touchdown was by Ben Walton and McNalley added the conversion, but it would be the last Long Buckby would add.

Olney made their first substitution Boddy replaced by Thomas Godfrey. Buckby also changed their hooker.

The game plan reverted to forwards against forwards, between the two '22' lines. Olney made their second change in the forwards, Charlie Harris coming on for Ollie Fearis. Buckby were unfortunate to have to makechanges to their players for some 'physio ' attention.

Smart thinking by Goss, who took a quick throw in from a kick to touch by Buckby, resulted in a try for scrum half Rhys Gregory. Converted by Letts took the score to 35-10.