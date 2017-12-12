Olney suffer third defeat in a row as Long Buckby dominate second half

Olney lost again on Saturday, this time to historical rivals Long Buckby, going down 37-17.

The pair played out one of the first ever fixtures in the East Midlands league, and the home side took the lead after just five minutes, running in their first try.

Olney not only fought back to level pegging five minutes later though, courtesy of Isaac Shields’ equalising try, but then took the lead on 20 minutes when Marcuss Goss took advantage of the sloping pitch to run in Olney’s second. Hamish Bull converted to see the O’s go 12-5 ahead.

The half continued to go back and forth, and seven minutes later, Long Buckby were within touching distance as they ran in their second try, only to go further behind just before half time as Shields touched down his second to lead 17-10.

The second half though would be a one sided affair. Three converted tries and two penalties for the home side ensured a 37-17 victory which looked dominant on the surface.

The result, Olney’s third loss in a row, leaves them ninth in Midlands 2 East.