Perfect 10 for Olney Ladies

Olney Ladies put in a powerhouse performance at the weekend to overcome league rivals Lutterworth 60-5, chalking up ten tries and five conversions in the comprehensive victory.

Olney started in great fashion with some strong incisive runs from Connie Spoor at second row and Fleur Shakespeare taking the home team up the pitch. Winger Leanne Britain made good strides when the ball came out wide, streaking past the opposition to record a try. Olney were composed and operating as a slick unit, with good phases of play eventually finding number 8 Lianne O'Reilly who powered over for a try.

Olney vs Lutterworth. Pic: Jeff Bowden

Lutterworth had no answer for Olney's back line, who ran at pace with some sublime angles from Charlotte Denny at centre carving up the defence. Britain took advantage for another two tries to get a hat trick. Charlotte Denny then broke through for a try which was swiftly followed by a great individual effort from scrum half Ellie Fletcher who touched down to put Olney well ahead at the break.

The second half saw Lutterworth more composed and able to withhold Olney pressure more. Some strong scrums saw turnover ball and Lutterworth edged up the pitch - eventually the pressure told and they scored an unconverted try. Lutterworth forced Olney back more in this half with some deep kicks into opposition territory. Kirsty Duncan at full back saw off any pressure and interlinked delightfully with her sibling on the wing, April Duncan, who made immense efforts to make the most of narrowed channels to gain Olney ground.

Olney soaked up the pressure and responded with some more textbook backline moves, Amanda Kinder breaking through and feeding Denny for more tries - Charlotte Denny recorded four of her own in total during the game. The last word came from number 10 Jen Miles who found a gap from halfway and put on a spurt of speed to touchdown and convert her own try.

Olney finished as convincing winners in a game played in great spirits - final score 60-5.