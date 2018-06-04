Sherrock storms to BDO World Trophy title

Fallon Sherrock twice shot a new record average on her way to winning the BDO World Trophy on Sunday night.

The MK darts ace beat top seed Lorraine Winstanley 6-3 in Preston to lift the crown, averaging a stunning 94.22 en route to victory.

Sherrock's new personal best came just hours after she broke it in the semi finals, seeing off Roz Bulmer with an average of 91.65.

The 23-year-old said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. When I finished and looked at my average, I was in disbelief. I didn't think I could beat my average in the semi. I had to play that well to beat Lorraine."

Beaten finalist Winstanley heaped praise on the new champion. "Fallon has always been a talent but she's hit that vein at the moment," she said. "I knew I had to up my game in the semi final, but Fallon upped her game even more for the final and she missed nothing."

Now a mum, Sherrock admitted she can only practice in the evenings with her young son taking up most of her time, but said she's growing in confidence as her performances continue to get better.

"Recently, I've been putting in a lot of hours and you can tell from my performances you can tell it's working," she added. "I'll practice around eight hours a week. My little boy takes up all my time so I can only really train at night.

"Every win gives me a bit more confidence so I hope I can carry this on."