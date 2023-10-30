Silverstone Museum’s Girls Go Free Extended Due To Popular Demand!

Silverstone Museum has announced it is extending its Girls Go Free initiative due to popular demand.

Since the launch of the innovative initiative, originally offering free admission to girls aged 18 and under in October, the museum has had such an incredible response it has been decided to extend the offer until November 5th.

Hundreds of girls and young women have so far enjoyed free entry to the museum as part of the campaign. Aimed at creating greater diversity in motorsport, by inspiring girls and young women to consider careers within the industry, the museum’s mission has been backed by sporting stars including Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Numerous famous faces from the world of sport, showbiz and F1, have pledged their support for the Girls Go Free campaign including David Coulthard, Founder of More than Equal, Claire Williams, racing driver Jessica Hawkins, F1 presenter Lee McKenzie and F1 Academy drivers who welcomed the initiative aimed at accelerating aspiring talent to take on roles within Formula One and the motorsport sector.

Silverstone Museum Chief Executive Phil Lawrie said: “We have been absolutely delighted with the fantastic and positive response the Silverstone Museum Girls Go Free initiative has received so far, with almost 1,000 girls and young women visiting the museum for free in October alone.

“Demand has been so great for our phenomenally popular Girls Go Free campaign, which has proved so successful in highlighting how there are multiple opportunities for women to achieve and succeed within motorsport. Therefore, we are thrilled to announce we are extending the initiative and will continue to offer free admission to all girls aged 18 and under until November 5th.”

Leading lights from F1 and other sporting sectors have shown their support for the museum’s drive for diversity in motorsport by sharing personal video messages backing the pioneering project, where girls gain free entry to the museum, which showcases the stars, stories and science behind British motor racing.

F1 Academy drivers Chloe Grant, Abbi Pulling and Chloe Chong have been joined by other successful women working in motorsport pledging their support to the initiative, which also saw racing driver Abbi make a star appearance at the museum.

Additional well known stars raising awareness about Girls Go Free include tennis coach Judy Murray, Jill Scott, queen of the jungle and former England footballer, England Lionesses player and captain of Manchester United women’s team Katie Zelem.

The drive to encourage more females to consider careers in motorsport is essential as a recent report by More than Equal highlighted how no woman has raced in F1 since the 1970s and female participation represents only 10% across all levels of competitive motorsport. Formula 1’s most recent gender pay gap report, published in 2023, also revealed that just 31% of its workforce is female.

Visitors to the museum can enjoy numerous exhibits and experiences including Pit Stop challenges, race the iconic Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car. Silverstone Museum is located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit allowing visitors access to see the legendary racetrack during their visit.