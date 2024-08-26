Stony Stratford Tennis Club celebrates most successful summer camp season to date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stony Stratford Tennis Club is delighted to announce that this summer has marked its most successful tennis camp season ever. Amidst a variety of childcare options available in Milton Keynes, the Club's tennis camps have distinguished themselves with a unique focus on developing children through the sport of tennis.

The camps received overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents, who praised the high-quality, structured, and fun sessions provided by the Club's dedicated staff. Over the summer, the camp achieved an impressive total of 1347 session bookings, with the busiest day seeing 47 children actively participating.

This milestone highlights the camp's growing popularity and the memorable experiences it has offered to both children and parents.

Team Stony Tennis’ Director of Tennis expressed his satisfaction with the season's success, stating: "Tennis is not just a sport; it’s an avenue for physical and life skills development.

Young athletes sharpening their skills with focus at tennis camp!

"I am thrilled to see more kids engaging with tennis and forming lasting friendships. Our excellent facilities, dedicated staff, and well-designed programmes ensure that children not only enjoy their time here but eagerly return, often rearranging schedules to join us again."

Looking forward, Stony Stratford Tennis Club is committed to building on the momentum gained during the summer. Tennis is a year-round activity at the Club, with indoor courts available during the winter months.

The Club’s weekly coaching programme caters to all ages, starting from three years old through to adults. To encourage more families to get involved, the club is offering a free trial session to anyone interested in joining. Registration for the trial can be completed at www.ssltc.co.uk/free-session.

Team Stony Tennis looks forward to continuing its mission to nurture young talent and promote the sport of tennis within the Milton Keynes community, ensuring that children grow and thrive through their involvement in the game.