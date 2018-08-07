Medals won and records set for Newport Pagnell Swimming Club

Newport Pagnell Swimming Club had a great end to the swim season with swimmers competing at the National Meets in Sheffield.

The club had more swimmers than previous years competing and also achieved its highest ever position for a swimmer in the British Summer Championships.

Alex Meijer

NPSC was represented by Jason Ashley (16) and Ellis Stephenson (14) at the British Summer Championships and by Alex Meijer (16) and again Ellis Stephenson at the English Nationals.

The British Summer Championships kicked off with Ellis Stephenson competing in the 50m Backstroke where he had an amazing swim beating his personal best time by over a second. Ellis was then joined on the second day of the Championships by Jason Ashley who competed in the 50m Breaststroke while Ellis competed in the 100m Backstroke.

Both swimmers swam outstanding with Ellis beating his personal best time to swim 1:03.27 and finishing 13th overall in his age group, after being ranked 22nd at the start of the event. Jason Ashley competed in a tough heat in the 50m Breaststroke finishing with a person best time of 31.24 and finishing 11th overall, just missing out on a finals place by the smallest of margins.

Ellis then went on to compete in the 200m Backstroke on the last day of the competition where he had a storming heat taking two seconds off his personal best time and achieving a place in the final, ranked fifth.

Ellis competed in the final with a brave and strong attack maintaining his 5th place ranking and again smashing his heat personal best time with an outstanding performance.

The following week Alex Meijer competed in his first English Nationals alongside Ellis Stephenson. Day one of the competition saw Ellis competing in the 50m Freestyle and Alex competing in the first of his events, 100m Breaststroke.

Alex was pleased with is 100m race where he finished on personal best pace. Alex competed in the 50m Breaststroke later in the week where he managed to grab himself a fourth ranked spot in the final. Alex performed amazing in a very tough race to win third place and grabbed himself a bronze medal and a second fantastic personal best time of 31.20.