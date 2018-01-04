Swimmers end the year on top

CMK Swimming Club had a successful end to their first competition cycle of the 17-18 swimming season.

In December most individuals focused on the Hatfield open meet where CMK swimmers performed personal bests in approximately 85% swims. Senior swimmers who stood out by swimming best times in winning events were Marcus Johnson, Grace Spong and Aiyana Lawson.

Six CMK swimmers qualified for the Winter National championships at Sheffield which were also the trials for the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Oliver Maltby was 6th on 100m Fly in a county record and 9th on the 50m. Max Murphy was also placed in the top ten on 1500m Free, setting a county record on the 800m split. Aiyana Lawson set a new personal best on the 100m Breaststroke narrowly missing finals, whilst young swimmers Lottie Wynne-Jones and Jamie Hanss gained valuable senior meet experience.

The main team goal was the East Midlands Arena League final where around 40 swimmers competed in 50 events for points against the best teams in the wider region. CMK went in ranked 4th and despite challenging the leaders early on, the end result was as expected. The stand out individual performances came from Rafe Dobson and Miles Drabwell with significant PBs and wins for Oliver Maltby and Jack Edwards. As ever the senior relays provided an exciting finish with CMK just being beaten into second place on both Mens and Womens teams.