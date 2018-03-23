Times tumble in the pool at British Championships

Six swimmers from CMK Swimming Club managed to battle through the snow to compete in the British Swimming Championships in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Unfortunately for sprinter Elliot Jones, the weather thwarted his efforts to make it north of the border, but distance freestylers Max Murphy and Marcus Johnson were on form.

Max performed his second best time ever on 1500m free and claimed bronze in the 800m freestyle, while Marcus set new PBs on both the 1500m and 400m.

Aiyana Lawson and Miles Drabwell, both 17, were on great form going into the meet with significant PBs already in the season but found it hard to better these at the competition.

Lottie Wynne-Jones had seven swims, and matching her own county record on 100m butterfly, making the junior final in the process.

Grace Spong impressed in the 50m Butterfly and set a significant PB in the 50m backstroke.