Take to the table to try a new sport

Could you be the next Andrew Baggaley?

Bletchley Table Tennis Club and Bletchley Leisure Centre will collaborate to celebrate the Ping! project in Milton Keynes by hosting a free drop in session on Saturday July 14 from 10am – 12 noon in the Main Sports Hall in Bletchley Leisure Centre.

The session will be led by Stephen Baggaley the Personal Coach of Milton Keynes Olympian and WCPP World Champion Andrew Baggaley.

Bletchley Table Tennis Club runs a weekly ‘Table Tennis 4 All’ session every Tuesday from 10am – 11.30am.

For more information please contact Stephen Baggaley on 07815 123225 or email baggaley1@hotmail.com