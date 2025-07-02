Tennis open day celebrates new courts at Marsh Drive

Tennis Open Day at Great Linford Tennis Club

Spirits were high on Saturday 28th June, as Great Linford Tennis Club and Great Linford Parish Council welcomed over 70 visitors to the newly refurbished courts at Marsh Drive for a lively Tennis Open Day.

The event was a fantastic celebration of community, sport, and sunshine. Visitors of all ages gathered at the courts to try out the new Pay and Play facilities and benefit from tips from the club's coaches. Tasty refreshments were provided by Great Linford Community Hub, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The courts, which have recently undergone significant upgrades including a new playing surface, fencing and smart gate technology, impressed both visitors and club members. Many commented on the high standard of the facilities and the positive atmosphere of the day.

Visitors praised the Tennis Open Day, with many remarking on the positive atmosphere. Families enjoyed the sunshine, learned new skills from friendly coaches, and stayed longer than they had planned.

The Tennis Club Committee also shared their reflections:

“The atmosphere was fantastic, filled with so much fun, laughter, and enthusiasm for tennis.

We saw a great mix of new faces, including some who were booking court time online for the first time, and many people told us they had no idea these courts existed. The whole area – courts, fencing, seats, and clubhouse – looked smart and welcoming.”

The success of the Open Day highlighted the value of community partnerships and accessible sport. With the Pay and Play system now live, it’s easier than ever for residents to book a court and enjoy a game. And for those who find themselves hooked, Great Linford Tennis Club offers membership with coaching, events, and more.

To book a court or learn more, visit:https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/greatlinfordtenniscourts