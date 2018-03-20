The 'Ryder Cup' of tenpin bowling to be held in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes will play host to the Weber Cup this June.

Team Europe will face-off against the Americans at Arena MK in from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17.

Ticket details for the 2018 Weber Cup will be announced shortly, along with the players who will make up Team Europe and Team USA for the 19th annual ‘Ryder Cup of tenpin’.

Arena MK’s Andy Gibb said: “We are delighted that the Weber Cup has chosen Arena MK as its new home. To have the best bowlers from the USA and Europe competing for the prestigious Weber Cup, is an incredible honour for the Arena and the city of Milton Keynes. We are very much looking forward to welcoming bowlers and fans alike to the venue in June.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Heard added: “The Weber Cup is a highlight of the tenpin calendar and undoubtedly the biggest bowling extravaganza to take place in the UK. Arena MK is a great venue and we look forward to bringing the Weber Cup to a new home.

“Stay tuned for some exciting news regarding the teams. Europe have had the upper hand in recent years but we know how determined USA are to get their hands on the famous trophy again and we are expecting an incredibly close Weber Cup.”

The 2018 Weber Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and networks around the world, further details of which will be available later in the spring.

Ticket details will be announced at www.webercup.com and on the Weber Cup’s social media accounts.