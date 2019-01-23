Thorne gets Euro squad trial

Megan Thorne may have only just turned 16, but she is already making ripples in the netball world.

As well as making the England Roses U17s squad, the teenager was asked to take part in the trial for the Netball Europe squad.

Megan plays for MK Dons U16s who are storming South Region Division 1 to earn a coveted spot at National Club finals in April this year. They have to finish in the top two slots to represent the South, competing with eight other regions nationally.

Head coach at the MK Dons and MK Netters clubs Julie Tucker believes the squad has the potential to be national champions this year with the majority of the girls in the squad already picked up by Superleague clubs Wasps and Mavericks they have the depth of talent in the squad.