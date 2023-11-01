News you can trust since 1981
Tiny dynamite from Milton Keynes shows she's the strongest

Milton Keynes schoolteacher Scarlett Harvey battles to become one of the strongest women in the world.
By Claire McRandalContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT
At just 5-Feet tall and weighing 63kg, Milton Keynes girl Scarlett Harvey, 34, has achieved the impressive feat of winning not one but four international Strongest Woman titles in a row.

Also known as ‘Little Red Dynamite’, Scarlett took on the world of the Strongman Games in July 2023, winning first place in The United Arab Emirates’ Strongest Woman Under 64kg.

In September 2023 she won the China’s Strongest Woman (U64kg) title.

From Struggling To StrongestFrom Struggling To Strongest
In October she beat some of the world’s most famous Strongest Women to win the British Strongest Woman Championships.

Later in October 2023 she won first place in the International Static Monsters Competition by deadlifting a whopping 235 kg - four times her own body weight.

Scarlett’s story is an inspiring one of determination, courage and total transformation.

Born in Milton Keynes, primary school teacher Scarlett had always battled her body having been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Only 3 years ago, seriously overweight and unhealthy, Scarlett decided to change her life and has transformed her body and her lifestyle to become one of the worlds strongest athletes.

Driven to prove personal challenges can be beaten, she has competed in some of the most gruelling Strongman Competitions in the world. A normal week of training sees her pulling cars, deadlifting lifting axles, moving concrete stones and throwing weighted sandbags over a 4m high bar.

Beating the stereotypes in her own personal journey, Scarlett was inspired to set up her own initiative With Purpose, which supports women who do not feel comfortable in a traditional gym setting.

Scarlett crafts specialist training programmes to help women of all ages overcome obstacles caused by hormonal changes, perimenopause, menopause, ageing, physical disabilities, injuries and ill health. She is passionate about spreading awareness of the health benefits of using weights.

