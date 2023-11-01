Tiny dynamite from Milton Keynes shows she's the strongest

Milton Keynes schoolteacher Scarlett Harvey battles to become one of the strongest women in the world.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At just 5-Feet tall and weighing 63kg, Milton Keynes girl Scarlett Harvey, 34, has achieved the impressive feat of winning not one but four international Strongest Woman titles in a row.

Also known as ‘Little Red Dynamite’, Scarlett took on the world of the Strongman Games in July 2023, winning first place in The United Arab Emirates’ Strongest Woman Under 64kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September 2023 she won the China’s Strongest Woman (U64kg) title.

From Struggling To Strongest

In October she beat some of the world’s most famous Strongest Women to win the British Strongest Woman Championships.

Later in October 2023 she won first place in the International Static Monsters Competition by deadlifting a whopping 235 kg - four times her own body weight.

Scarlett’s story is an inspiring one of determination, courage and total transformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in Milton Keynes, primary school teacher Scarlett had always battled her body having been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Only 3 years ago, seriously overweight and unhealthy, Scarlett decided to change her life and has transformed her body and her lifestyle to become one of the worlds strongest athletes.

Driven to prove personal challenges can be beaten, she has competed in some of the most gruelling Strongman Competitions in the world. A normal week of training sees her pulling cars, deadlifting lifting axles, moving concrete stones and throwing weighted sandbags over a 4m high bar.

Beating the stereotypes in her own personal journey, Scarlett was inspired to set up her own initiative With Purpose, which supports women who do not feel comfortable in a traditional gym setting.

Advertisement

Advertisement